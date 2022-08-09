2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Lightning strike probably caused Westlake house fire, official says

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A large house fire Monday evening was probably caused by a lightning strike, officials said.

Around 8:11 p.m. Monday, a person called 911 after seeing lightning strike the chimney at a home located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters from Bay Village, Rocky River, Fairview Park and North Ridgeville helped battle the blaze.

According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze.

Nobody was home and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Multiple utility poles damaged in crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market
Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
19 News
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market