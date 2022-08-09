Lightning strike probably caused Westlake house fire, official says

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A large house fire Monday evening was probably caused by a lightning strike, officials said.

Around 8:11 p.m. Monday, a person called 911 after seeing lightning strike the chimney at a home located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters from Bay Village, Rocky River, Fairview Park and North Ridgeville helped battle the blaze.

According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze.

Nobody was home and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.