Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange.

This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland.

The project will replace the aging pavement, improve the ride quality, decrease the maintenance costs, and incorporate infrastructure needed for long-term transportation management and operation, said ODOT.

As of now, construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026.

This section of I-90 sees an average daily traffic of over 140,000 vehicles, according to ODOT.

ODOT is asking for public input on the project.

Please send your comments to:

Mark Alan Carpenter, P.E. District Environmental Coordinator

5500 Transportation Blvd.

Garfield Heights, OH, 44125

By phone at 216-584-2089 or email via mark.carpenter@dot.ohio.gov.

You can also submit your comments by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.