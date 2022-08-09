Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland.
Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide.
According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at a property located in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue.
Cleveland police have not released any details regarding the apparent homicide.
This is a developing story.
