Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland.

Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide.

According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at a property located in the 1300 block of Superior Avenue.

Cleveland police have not released any details regarding the apparent homicide.

This is a developing story.

