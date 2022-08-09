‘Minor issues’ may slow passengers checking in at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight phone and internet outage at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been resolved, but lingering operational issues could still delay passengers checking in early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said passengers heading to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to check in for a flight on Tuesday morning could see longer-than-normal waits in security and ticketing lines.

We are still having some minor issues from last night’s storm that can lead to longer check in and security lines. Please make sure you arrive at least 2 hours early for your flight. Some concessions may not be operational. We will continue to provide updates as we can. https://t.co/qodjJjOib4 — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) (@goingplacesCLE) August 9, 2022

The spokesperson said there are currently no flights impacted or delayed by the airport system’s issues.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.