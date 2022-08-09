‘Minor issues’ may slow passengers checking in at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight phone and internet outage at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been resolved, but lingering operational issues could still delay passengers checking in early Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson said passengers heading to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to check in for a flight on Tuesday morning could see longer-than-normal waits in security and ticketing lines.
The spokesperson said there are currently no flights impacted or delayed by the airport system’s issues.
