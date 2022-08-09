2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

‘Minor issues’ may slow passengers checking in at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

FILE: Passengers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
FILE: Passengers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight phone and internet outage at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been resolved, but lingering operational issues could still delay passengers checking in early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said passengers heading to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to check in for a flight on Tuesday morning could see longer-than-normal waits in security and ticketing lines.

The spokesperson said there are currently no flights impacted or delayed by the airport system’s issues.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Multiple utility poles damaged in crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market
19 News
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market
19 News
Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side