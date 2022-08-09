2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

Victor Huff (Source: Facebook)
Victor Huff (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week.

This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he was positively identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on Aug. 5.

Victor Huff
Victor Huff((Source: Facebook))

The medical examiner also said Huff had been shot multiple times.

Lakewood police said Huff was reported missing on Aug. 3.

Cleveland police said a person of interest in the homicide has not been identified.

