Missing Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week.

This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he was positively identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on Aug. 5.

The medical examiner also said Huff had been shot multiple times.

Lakewood police said Huff was reported missing on Aug. 3.

Cleveland police said a person of interest in the homicide has not been identified.

