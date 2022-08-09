2 Strong 4 Bullies
Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash.

The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue.

At least two utility poles and power lines were knocked to the ground as a result of the crash.

Cleveland EMS said a woman, believed to be around 19 years old, was taken to University Hospitals from the crash scene with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

