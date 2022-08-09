Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash.

The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue.

At least two utility poles and power lines were knocked to the ground as a result of the crash.

Cleveland EMS said a woman, believed to be around 19 years old, was taken to University Hospitals from the crash scene with serious injuries.

One car rollover MVA. Eddy at Kirby Road. Two power poles along with the power lines are on the ground. CPP is on scene trying to clean up the mess. No reported power outage. Scanner reports that the driver has fled. pic.twitter.com/Qqm4xtiUgE — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.