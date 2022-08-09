Multiple utility poles damaged during crash with overturned car on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash.
The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue.
At least two utility poles and power lines were knocked to the ground as a result of the crash.
Cleveland EMS said a woman, believed to be around 19 years old, was taken to University Hospitals from the crash scene with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.
