NFL Commissioner: ‘Presented evidence’ calls for 1-year ban for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the evidence presented against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson during the disciplinary hearings in June was enough to warrant a 1-year ban from the league, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
The remarks were made during Tuesday’s owner’s meeting.
Goodell said Judge Sue Robinson’s process found Watson’s behavior to be egregious and predatory, Werder reported.
Robinson levied a 6-game suspension against the Browns star Aug. 1. But, the NFL appealed the ruling by Robinson on Aug. 3.
Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey was selected by the NFL to hear their appeal of the ruling on Aug. 4.
The NFLPA and Deshaun Watson filed their reply brief on Aug. 5.
Despite a looming suspension, regardless of time, Watson will still be able to participate in preseason activities and preseason games for the Browns. From there, the team will rely on Jacoby Brissett as the QB for the foreseeable future.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
