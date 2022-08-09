Northeast Ohio weather: Rain early Tuesday, followed by big pattern change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steady rain continues across some part of northeast Ohio after a cold front pushed through overnight.

Ponding and wet roads will remain for much of the morning commute.

Conditions will slowly clear by lunchtime.

Humidity sticks around today, but high temperatures will be much cooler in the middle 70s.

The drier, more comfortable air returns by Wednesday and sticks around through much of the week, with highs near 80 each day.

Another weaker front will push through Thursday bringing back a spotty storm chance.

Weekend looks dry right now with highs around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.