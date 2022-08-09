2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio to play a major role in boosting America’s manufacturing

Intel is building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.
Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland, Ohio
Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland, Ohio(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ohio could be seeing part of a $280 billion boost to make key products right here in America.

It’s after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS & Science Act into law on Tuesday at the White House.

Biden says the legislation will help strengthen our nation’s domestic manufacturing and supply chains to prevent future backlogs as well amplify America’s semiconductor chip production.

“This law funds the entire semiconductor supply chain for research and development,” said the president.

Two plants by Intel are already under construction near Columbus, Ohio. The White House says more manufacturing companies are announcing plans for increased chip production.

Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb welcomes the news.

“Intel is going to put up to $100 billion in my state,” said Bibb. “So, I’m here at the White House to make sure Cleveland is at the table and that we get our fair share of resources in the future.”

Ohio Minority Leader Allison Russo says she’s grateful to state Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) for supporting this legislation.

“We will benefit greatly from this legislation, and we’re glad that our two senators, Sen. Brown and Sen. Portman really lead the way on this,” said Russo.

Even as the Biden administration emphasized how the bill also invests in education and training for engineering and technology sectors to support chip production some Republicans opposed the legislation, saying it’s just corporate welfare.

