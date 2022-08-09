2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Parma City Schools hold event to welcome student refugees

Parma City Schools hold event to welcome student refugees
Parma City Schools hold event to welcome student refugees(Source: WOIO)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City Schools is stepping up for new students from different countries.

The district held a welcoming event Tuesday at the Parma branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, hoping to give some of the students a fresh start.

The event was open to Spanish, Ukrainian, and Arabic-speaking families.

“We’re trying to make sure that everybody who’s going to start with us in the fall has had opportunity to speak with our nutrition services team, with our medical team, with our enrollment teams, with some of our resources in the buildings in terms of home liaisons that they’ll be working with,” said Parma Schools Superintendent Charlie Smialek.

It was a lot of information and resources, especially for families who just moved to the United States like Mariya Hryhorenkos and her daughter.

She moved to Parma from war-torn Ukraine just months ago with her 7-year-old, while her husband stayed back to fight. It hasn’t been easy, especially as a single parent unable to speak English, but she’s certainly felt welcomed by the city of Parma.

“I’ve got a lot of support and a lot of help,” said Hryhorenkos.

Superintendent Smialek says around 110 Ukrainian students enrolled in Parma Schools the last few months.

While their journeys to get here have been heartbreaking and tumultuous, Parma Schools are doing what they can to give these refugees a fresh start.

“We’re ready to wrap our arms around them and help them succeed,” said Smialek.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say
Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market part 2
Cleveland woman says she lost thousands trying to capitalize on hot housing market part 2
One person was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash in Kirtland Monday night
Police: 1 charged with DUI after 1 car crash in Kirtland
Officers found three dead dogs and 25 others in cages and horrible living conditions in a house...
Police find 3 dogs dead, 25 others in cages in Ashland County home