Police: 1 charged with DUI after 1 car crash in Kirtland

One person was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash in Kirtland Monday night
One person was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash in Kirtland Monday night(Source: Kirtland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash in Kirtland Monday night, according to police officials.

The driver and passenger of the car were hurt in the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash happened at around 6:05 p.m. near Euclid-Chardon Road and Worrell Road, according to a department Facebook post.

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at around 6:05pm Willoughby Hills and Kirtland Police received multiple 911 calls for a...

Posted by Kirtland Police Department on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Police suspected the driver to have been under the influence and arrested and charged him for DUI, the post said.

The accident caused damages in both Kirtland and Willoughby Hills, the post said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

