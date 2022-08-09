Police find 3 dogs dead, 25 others in cages in Ashland County home

SULLIVAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers found three dead dogs and 25 others in cages and horrible living conditions in a house Aug. 8, according to Ashland County Chief Deputy David Blake.

Officers received a call from the Ashland County Humane Society and received a report of a ‘large number’ of dogs being mistreated in a home on County Road 681 in Sullivan Township, according to a department press release.

The department got a search warrant after a deputy went to the house and confirmed the horrible living conditions, the release said.

While searching the house, officials found three dead dogs and 25 others locked in cages. Most of the cages had ‘large amounts of feces’, the release said.

Officials reported a ‘horrible’ smell of urine and feces in the house and the temperature was over 90 degrees in most of the house, the release said.

The 25 dogs were taken to be checked by a veterinarian, the release said.

Criminal charges will be filed pending a review of the criminal case and the completion of the veterinarian’s assessment of the dogs, the release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

