Police: Man charged after firing his gun at Wickliffe park

The 24-year-old man fired his gun at the ground to ‘alleviate stress’, police said.
Wickliffe police arrested a man after firing his gun at a local park Monday afternoon
Wickliffe police arrested a man after firing his gun at a local park Monday afternoon
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police arrested a man after firing his gun at a local park Monday afternoon, according to department officials.

Nobody was hurt during the incident and the man was released on bond, police said.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. at Intihar Park, located at 1065 Lloyd Rd. on Aug. 8, according to a department Facebook post. Officers said a woman called to report the father of her children was walking around the park with a handgun and had fired shots.

Officers detained the 24-year-old man after arriving to the park, the post said.

After a preliminary investigation, officers discovered the 24-year-old and the woman were arguing in the parking lot over their relationship issues, the post said.

The man then grabbed his gun from his car and fired a shot into the ground to ‘alleviate stress’, and put the gun back into his car before officers arrived, the post said.

The man was then arrested and charged with a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in prohibited areas and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, the post said.

The man is due in court Aug. 24, according to officials.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

