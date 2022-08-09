2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said.

The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press release.

The woman was approached by a person in the car that rear-ended her, pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car, the release said.

Both cars then took off on 3rd Street towards Bailey Road, the release said.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181, the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330-971-8477, or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-2677.

This story is ongoing and will be ongoing as more details are released.

