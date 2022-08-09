ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.

PCSO said the deputy was with K-9 Cavo over the weekend when he saw an SUV on I-76 east in Rootstown Township that did not appear to have a license plate affixed to it.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop after catching up with the SUV as it exited the highway onto SR-44, according to PCSO.

A second SUV also stopped, PCSO said, and the driver told the deputy he was traveling with the SUV that was pulled over.

A subsequent investigation revealed that neither SUV was properly registered, that neither driver had a driver’s license, and that neither driver was here in the United States legally, PCSO stated.

PCSO said the driver of the SUV initially stopped was identified as a 34-year-old woman from Honduras who was then arrested for:

Salvage certificate of title

No operator’s license

Fictitious plates

Authorities contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and learned that the woman was ordered to self-deport from the U.S. back in 2015, according to PCSO.

She will be held at the Portage County Justice Center on not only her current charges, but until ICE federal partners can arrange her extradition for deportation proceedings, PCSO stated.

PCSO said the driver of the second SUV was a 36-year-old man from Honduras who was then charged with:

Fictitious plates

No operator’s license

Both SUVs were towed, said PCSO.

“Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski is committed to ensuring that our community is safe, and that the laws of both the State of Ohio and the United States of America are adhered to,” the Portage County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.