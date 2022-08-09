2 Strong 4 Bullies
Possibly “unstable” road in Leroy Township closed after heavy rainfall

Paine Road just north of Carter Road is closed until further notice.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County engineer closed part of Paine Road in Leroy Township today, after concerns of it being “unstable.”

“Unfortunately, the excessive amount of rainfall over the last ten hours and field observations has caused concern that the southbound lane of the road is unstable thus necessitating the road closure and additional inspections,” a release stated.

The county has been monitoring the section of the roadway on the hill for a few months.

“Soil borings have been taken and a consulting engineering firm has been retained to inspect the retaining wall, evaluate the structural integrity of the wall, analyze the results and propose repairs for a potential failure,” it continued.

The road will remain closed until the results of the analysis are in.

