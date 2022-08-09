Summit County prosecutor warns residents of jury duty scam

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents are advised to be on alert for a phone scam telling them there is a warrant for their warrant because they missed jury duty.

The bogus caller tells residents they can get out of the warrant by paying the fine with a gift card.

“A local resident recently informed our office that they got a phone call saying a warrant had been issued for their arrest because they missed jury duty. I want to remind everyone that a warrant is never issued for missing jury duty and you will not be forced to pay a fine with a gift card. This is a scam!”, said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “We’ve seen this scam pop up from time to time. I always urge people to not answer calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.”

Prosecutor Walsh added in the past scammers have even used the name of the Summit County Clerk of Courts to sound more legitimate.

Walsh reminded residents not to give out personal information; including credit card numbers and your social security number.

