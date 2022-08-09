Tuesday declared as ‘Dolly Parton Day’ as music legend visits Ohio library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A philanthropic and country music legend is in Ohio on Tuesday.

Dolly Parton joined Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran for a mid-day luncheon at the Ohio Union in Columbus.

Ohio first lady DeWine’s charity hosted the event to help bring awareness to Parton’s Imagination Library program, which sends age-appropriate books to children each month to encourage reading.

At the beginning of August, more than 327,740 children in Ohio were enrolled in the Imagination Library.

Before the visit, Gov. DeWine honored the musician by naming Tuesday, Aug. 9 as “Dolly Parton Day” in Ohio.

