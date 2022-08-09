2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tuesday declared as ‘Dolly Parton Day’ as music legend visits Ohio library

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A philanthropic and country music legend is in Ohio on Tuesday.

Dolly Parton joined Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran for a mid-day luncheon at the Ohio Union in Columbus.

Ohio first lady DeWine’s charity hosted the event to help bring awareness to Parton’s Imagination Library program, which sends age-appropriate books to children each month to encourage reading.

At the beginning of August, more than 327,740 children in Ohio were enrolled in the Imagination Library.

Before the visit, Gov. DeWine honored the musician by naming Tuesday, Aug. 9 as “Dolly Parton Day” in Ohio.

