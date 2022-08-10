2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 emergency responders injured fighting 2-alarm fire at Trumbull County home

House fire in Trumbull County
House fire in Trumbull County(Source: Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple departments from around eastern Ohio assisted at the scene of a late-night fire at a home in Trumbull County.

The Brookfield Fire and EMS division initially responded to the burning two-story home just before midnight on Tuesday.

“Moderate smoke” was seen coming from the home when firefighters first arrived.

Brookfield officials sounded a second alarm and requested help from the Sharon, Hubbard, Vienna, and the Burghill Vernon fire departments.

“We want to thank our brothers and sisters from neighboring communities for all of the help they provide when we call, and a special thanks to Brookfield PD who remained on scene to ensure our safety and help us out as necessary,” the fire department shared on social media.

Two firefighters were treated on the scene, but one of them was later brought to a local emergency room for a muscle injury that was sustained during a fall.

Crews spent more than two hours extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

