3 plead not guilty to murder of Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman charged in connection with the homicide of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, are all charged with murder.

Victor Huff was reported missing to Lakewood police on Aug. 3. Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said Huff’s wife grew worried when he did not return phone calls or text messages.

Victor Huff ((Source: Facebook))

Huff’s body was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues on Cleveland’s West Side on Aug 4 and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner positively identified him on Aug. 5.

The medical examiner said Huff died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Burnett is being held on a $1 million bond, Houston is being held on a $1,500,000 bond and Raczynski is being held on a $1 million bond.

A fourth suspect, Lavell Taylor, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 11.

