Apparel company fined for removing ‘made in China’ tags, adding fake ones

Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Federal Trade Commission fined an apparel company based out of Utah for falsely claiming that their clothing is made in America.

The agency said Lions Not Sheep Products LLC removed tags showing their apparel was imported from China or other countries and replaced them with fake tags that said “Made In The USA.”

Lions Not Sheep is an online retailer of T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.

The FTC slapped the company’s owner with a $211,335 fine and ordered the company to stop making bogus claims about its products.

