Boil water advisory remains in effect for some residents in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure.

All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes.

This advisory remains in effect Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.