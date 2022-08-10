2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland passes protection for tenants facing eviction

The Cleveland skyline.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The final summer Cleveland City Council meeting saw members pass a new ordinance that could help tenants facing eviction.

According to the City, the new ordinance (484-2022) “would allow the tenant to provide a rental assistance voucher guaranteeing payment of past due rent, reasonable rent fees, and court costs.” Essentially, this would provide a defense against eviction guaranteeing payment will come.

In addition, the ordinance would limit how much a tenant could be charged for a late rent fee. The most a landlord could charge for late rent is $25 or 5% of the total monthly rent.

The ordinance takes immediate effect once Mayor Justin Bibb signs the legislation. This is something that is expected to happen as, according to Council President Blaine Griffin, the mayor’s office was instrumental in passing the ordinance, to begin with.

