Cleveland Browns had NFL’s best game attendance percentage in 2021, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns had the highest game attendance during the 2021-22 season throughout all NFL teams, according to a report from NFL on Fox.

The Browns had a 99.2 percent attendance rate.

The Browns had a total of 1,160,004 attendees to both home and away games, according to the page.

The Browns beat out the New England Patriots, who came in second, by less than 10,000 attendees.

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams came in third, while division rival Baltimore Ravens came in fifth.

