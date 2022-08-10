Cleveland changes policy to help domestic violence victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members announced a change in their policy Wednesday to help city workers who may be the victims of domestic violence.

The new legislation would provide workers with paid time off to address their safety and needs.

“Safety and security at home leads to improved mental and physical well-being, in addition to a more efficient workplace,” stated city council members in a news release.

