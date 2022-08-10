2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Cleveland Police bodycam and dashcam video must be released within 7 days

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed legislation requiring the Director of Public Safety to release police body and dash cam videos within seven days of incidents involving an officer’s use of deadly force. That includes videos from incidents where the force caused serious physical harm.

The legislation states that the “released footage shall be from at least three City recording devices or, if the incident is recorded by fewer than three…, the released footage shall be from all City recording devices that recorded the incident. The released footage shall begin at least 60 seconds prior to the incident or at the beginning of the recording, whichever is shorter”, according to Councilman Polensek.

The video will be released by making it publicly available on the City website. Any additional remaining video of the incident, redacted as consistent with applicable state and federal laws, shall be released within 30 days.

The Director of Public Safety, the Chief of Police, and the Director of Law are not required to release footage of an incident if prohibited by a court order or some other legal prohibition. (Ord. No. 694-2021)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

The Cleveland skyline.
City of Cleveland passes protection for tenants facing eviction
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Boycott of week one of Ohio high school football by officials avoided
Boycott of week one of Ohio high school football by officials avoided
School children eating lunch
Ohio schools meal program to receive millions of dollars in additional money