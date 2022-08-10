Cleveland Police bodycam and dashcam video must be released within 7 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed legislation requiring the Director of Public Safety to release police body and dash cam videos within seven days of incidents involving an officer’s use of deadly force. That includes videos from incidents where the force caused serious physical harm.

The legislation states that the “released footage shall be from at least three City recording devices or, if the incident is recorded by fewer than three…, the released footage shall be from all City recording devices that recorded the incident. The released footage shall begin at least 60 seconds prior to the incident or at the beginning of the recording, whichever is shorter”, according to Councilman Polensek.

The video will be released by making it publicly available on the City website. Any additional remaining video of the incident, redacted as consistent with applicable state and federal laws, shall be released within 30 days.

The Director of Public Safety, the Chief of Police, and the Director of Law are not required to release footage of an incident if prohibited by a court order or some other legal prohibition. (Ord. No. 694-2021)

