2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: Google Maps)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning.

According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) apartment.

The resident told police the two started arguing around 5 a.m. and he shot him because he felt threatened.

The victim has been identified as Marcus Young, of Cleveland.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment building, the 67-year-old was waiting in the lobby and Young was found in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 67-year-old was taken into custody and police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

19 News
Suspects on the loose after 2 armed carjackings, police chase in Cleveland area
19 News
Pursuit ends in crash after Maple Heights police chase suspected stolen car into Cleveland
Currently 20 cases of monkeypox in Cleveland, according to CDPH
Lorain Police hold briefing following officer-involved shooting
Lorain Police to hold briefing following officer involved shooting