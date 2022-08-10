CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning.

According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) apartment.

The resident told police the two started arguing around 5 a.m. and he shot him because he felt threatened.

The victim has been identified as Marcus Young, of Cleveland.

Police said when they arrived at the apartment building, the 67-year-old was waiting in the lobby and Young was found in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 67-year-old was taken into custody and police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.