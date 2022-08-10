Northeast Ohio weather: Weak front Thursday secures cooler, mild temperatures through the end of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few clouds remain in the mix this afternoon, but temperatures feel comfortable.

Any plans this evening look good to go as temperatures slowly fall into the lower 60s overnight.

We are tracking a weak front set to roll through Northeast Ohio on Thursday.

This boundary may spark an isolated shower, but many will stay dry as it passes through.

A northerly breeze helps to secure lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and cooler temperatures into the middle 70s through the end of the work week.

Overnights will feel more comfortable as well with lows dipping into the 50s this weekend.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the days this weekend with highs back near 80 and plenty of sunshine.

Our next storm system inches closer Sunday and may spark an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

This rain chance lingers into early next week with highs into the upper 70s.

