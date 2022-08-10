Deshaun Watson to start Browns preseason opener Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday’s preseason opener in Jacksonville, the team announced.

it will be Watson’s first NFL game appearance in 581 days, when he was a Houston Texan.

The team did not say how much Watson or his backup, Jacoby Brissett, would play.

Also, the Browns’ decision could change is there is a ruling before kickoff by Peter Harvey, Roger Goodell’s designee to rule on the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s 6-game suspension.

The league is reportedly pushing for Watson’s suspension to start immediately.

Under current rules, Watson can play and participate in all preseason activities.

