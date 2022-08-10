2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deshaun Watson to start Browns preseason opener Friday


Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, hands off to running back Kareem Hunt during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday’s preseason opener in Jacksonville, the team announced.

it will be Watson’s first NFL game appearance in 581 days, when he was a Houston Texan.

The team did not say how much Watson or his backup, Jacoby Brissett, would play.

Also, the Browns’ decision could change is there is a ruling before kickoff by Peter Harvey, Roger Goodell’s designee to rule on the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s 6-game suspension.

The league is reportedly pushing for Watson’s suspension to start immediately.

Under current rules, Watson can play and participate in all preseason activities.


