Erie County Sheriff deputies look for missing elderly man with medical issues

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff deputies are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man last seen on Aug. 8.

Deputies said Peter Mahalow left his home driving his 2022 white Audi station wagon, license plate JBV2262.

According to deputies, family members recently found Mahalow at the Walmart in Lorain, but he became argumentative and said he did not wish to return home or take his medication.

Please be on the lookout for the pictured individual, Peter Mahalow. Driving a 2022 white Audi station wagon bearing... Posted by Erie County, Ohio Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mahalow has been diagnosed with dementia, diabetes and severe heart issues.

Deputies said his mental demeanor as well as his cognition have been rapidly declining, making him a risk to himself or others as he continues to drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff at 419-625-7951, ext. 1.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.