Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month.

Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 1.

The victim, Maurice Petrak, 54, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported Petrak to University Hospitals Medial Center Parma where he was pronounced dead.

Several hours later police arrested the Murphys.

Police added the suspects and victim all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

Both the husband and wife will be arraigned on Aug. 31.

