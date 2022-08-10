2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Shaker Heights man for killing roommate

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Shaker Heights man who allegedly shot and killed his roommate last month was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Kriston Price
Kriston Price((Source: Shaker Heights police))

Kriston Price was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Shaker Heights police said Price called 911 just after 10 p.m. on July 26 and said he had just killed his roommate inside their apartment.

When officers arrived at the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard, paramedics found Landon Rogers, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported him to an area hospital, but Rogers died from his injuries.

Price was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police said they were called to the apartment by Price earlier the same day, and Price told officers that his roommate had threatened him with a gun after they had argued over a shirt.

Price will be arraigned on Aug. 12.

