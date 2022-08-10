Man pleads guilty to killing 2 people in Portage County crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who crashed into a motorcycle this past April, killing both the motorcycle operator and the passenger, pleaded guilty in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Crash investigators said Nicholas Monachino was drunk when he rear-ended Ryan Tucholsky’s motorcycle on April 29 on State Route 82 in Aurora.

Tucholsky’s passenger, Sara Tartaglio, 40, was thrown from the motorcycle at the moment of impact. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Twinsburg.

Tucholsky, 29, died less than a week after the accident.

Monachino fled from the scene after the crash, but was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers after crashing his car a second time later that day.

Monachino, 26, was convicted of four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

