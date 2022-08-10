2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler, drier pattern settles in through the weekend

Cooler, drier pattern through the weekend
Cooler, drier pattern through the weekend(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wake up temperatures Wednesday are almost refreshing this morning in the low 60s with lower humidity.

That trend continues through the day and the rest of the week.

Highs through Friday will be around 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

Overnight lows will dip into the 50s by the weekend.

Saturday looks dry with sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.

The latest data is putting a few light rain showers in the forecast for late day Sunday.

Rain chances ramp up early next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

