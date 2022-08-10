Northeast Ohio weather: Weak front Thursday secures cooler, mild temperatures through the end of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front pushed through early this morning, reinforcing cooler, drier air for Thursday.

Highs today will be just shy of 80 degrees with plenty of afternoon sun.

Overnights will feel more comfortable as well with lows dipping into the 50s this weekend.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the days this weekend with highs back near 80 and plenty of sunshine.

Our next storm system inches closer Sunday and may spark an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

This rain chance lingers into early next week with highs into the upper 70s.

