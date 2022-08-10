2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pursuit ends in crash after Maple Heights police chase suspected stolen car into Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight police chase that started in Maple Heights ended in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood after the suspect’s vehicle nearly crashed into an apartment building.

Cleveland police confirmed that Maple Heights officers chased the vehicle until the pursuit ended just before midnight on Tuesday near the East 28th Street and Central Avenue intersection.

The SUV, which officials said Maple Heights police believed was stolen, was almost crashed into the Langston Commons apartment complex.

Cleveland police K-9 unites were on scene to assist Maple Heights officers, but it’s not known at this time if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story.

