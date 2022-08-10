Suspects on the loose after 2 armed carjackings, police chase in Cleveland area

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several police agencies in Northeast Ohio are searching for suspects believed to be involved in two armed carjackings and a police chase.

All the crimes happened within 12 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The first armed carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of 3rd St. in Cuyahoga Falls.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, a woman’s Jeep was rear-ended and when she stopped, she was approached by an armed suspect from the other vehicle.

The suspect took her keys and drove off in her Jeep. The driver of the car which struck her also fled.

The second armed carjacking happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. in Beachwood.

A 62-year-old Beachwood man, who is also a local rabbi, was rear-ended and when he exited his vehicle, he was confronted by two armed men.

They demanded his keys and fled in his Volvo. The Kia SUV which struck him also drove away from the scene.

Solon Police Lt. William Vajdich said officer’s used the Volvo’s tracking system to track the vehicle to Garfield Heights. A Garfield Heights police officer attempted to stop the driver while he was parking behind a building, but the driver fled on foot.

Thomas Williams, 18, of Maple Heights, was taken into custody a short time later.

Thomas Williams ((Source: Solon police))

Williams is charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability. He is being held on a $135,000 bond at the Solon Jail.

Lt. Vajdich added a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol was found in the Volvo.

Around 11:30 p.m., Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said the city’s Flock camera system alerted officers to a stolen vehicle traveling on Lee Road.

Officers attempted to pull over the Jeep, but the driver refused to stop and there was a pursuit into Cleveland.

The chase ended when the driver crashed in the 2800 block of Central Avenue in Cleveland. The driver and passenger in the Jeep fled and remain on the loose.

Maple Heights police chase with Jeep stolen in Cuyahoga Falls carjacking

Chief Hansen said the Jeep the suspects were driving is the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Cuyahoga Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com, Solon police at 440-248-1234 or Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-971-8477.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.