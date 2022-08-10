Thanks to drop in gas prices, inflation was unchanged in July; you’re still paying more for everything else

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the July consumer report, stating that for the first time in months, the rate of inflation was unchanged.

The drop in gas prices, falling 7.7% in July, helped offset almost all of the other items you pay that saw continued increases in July.

Year-to-date inflation, impacting what you pay for just about everything, is up 8.5%.

What you pay for food went up by 1.1% from June to July and housing increased by 0.5%.

Breaking food down even further, the food you buy for home went up by 1.3% last month, and is up 13.1% since January.

The cost of a new vehicle also went up by 0.6% in July, and is up 10.4% from the beginning of the year.

