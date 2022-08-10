2 Strong 4 Bullies
Torrential downpours flood Cleveland-Lakewood border with ongoing issues

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Torrential downpours brought in a ton of water Monday night, trapping a huge amount of water underneath a bridge on West 117th Street between Berea and Madison avenue.

Puddles and watermarks on the bridge are all that are left, indicating that the water was at least three feet deep.

Neighbors say several cars got stuck in flood waters and had to be towed out.

19 news discovered that West 117th Street has been closed three times this year because of flooding and drain blockages.

Right next to that bridge is a RTA bus station.

We asked their team if they have had any issues because of flooding.

“During the flood and even after the rain we were still able to maintain service,” said Robert Fleig, with RTA.

Neighbors took to Facebook to speak about their frustration with the flooding. Comments ranging from past experiences with floods, and others wondering what the city was going to do to fix the problem.

The city of Cleveland told 19 News that they are sending out an engineer to see if the drains need to be cleaned or if more drains are needed to fix the flooding issues.

