55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger was heading northwest on Rootstown Road when she went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

She had to be extracted from the truck and was pronounced deceased at the scene, OSHP stated.

OSHP identified her as 55-year-old Robin Marie of Rootstown.

She was taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office, according to OSHP.

OSHP confirmed Marie was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Township Road 106 remained closed in both directions for about two hours as crews cleared the scene.

The Rootstown Fire Department, Brimfield Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and Portage County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

