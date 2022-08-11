2 Strong 4 Bullies
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland.

Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.

The driver of the vehicle sped off from Garfield Heights police before the suspect crashed into two other cars and fled on foot near the intersection of Turney Road with Grand Division Avenue in Cleveland.

Cameron Crews, a 26-year-old Maple Heights man, was in the 2009 Chevy that was struck by the suspect in the stolen vehicle. He was taken by paramedics to Marymount Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The new police video shows officers first walking up to the scene of the crash that has since turned deadly.

A passenger in the Chevy was also injured in the crash and treated at MetroHealth Hospital for a broken knee, according to Cleveland police.

Police hope surveillance video that appears to show the suspect running away from the scene will help investigators identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect can call police.

