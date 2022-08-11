Announcement on possible new rides, attractions at Cedar Point expected Thursday
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair, the parent company for Sandusky’s Cedar Point, is expected to make an announcement regarding potential new rides and attractions at all of its amusement parks on Thursday.
A tweet from the Cedar Point spokesperson suggests the news will come mid-morning.
Many Cedar Point visitors are hoping the announcement includes details on what will be placed in the area where the Wicked Twister roller coaster formerly occupied.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.