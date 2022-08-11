Announcement on possible new rides, attractions at Cedar Point expected Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair, the parent company for Sandusky’s Cedar Point, is expected to make an announcement regarding potential new rides and attractions at all of its amusement parks on Thursday.

A tweet from the Cedar Point spokesperson suggests the news will come mid-morning.

I'm thinkin' about 24 hours from now we should make an announcement about an announcement about an announcement about an announcement... 🤔🤪



And I'll still stand by my "something for everyone" comments made previously, for those keeping tabs. 🤩 — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) August 10, 2022

Many Cedar Point visitors are hoping the announcement includes details on what will be placed in the area where the Wicked Twister roller coaster formerly occupied.

This story will be updated.

