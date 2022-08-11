2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Announcement on possible new rides, attractions at Cedar Point expected Thursday

FILE - Cedar Point
FILE - Cedar Point(WTVG)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair, the parent company for Sandusky’s Cedar Point, is expected to make an announcement regarding potential new rides and attractions at all of its amusement parks on Thursday.

A tweet from the Cedar Point spokesperson suggests the news will come mid-morning.

Many Cedar Point visitors are hoping the announcement includes details on what will be placed in the area where the Wicked Twister roller coaster formerly occupied.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of forc
19 News
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
19 News
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
FILE
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of force incidents