Boycott of week one of Ohio high school football by officials avoided

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A planned boycott of week one of high school football by officials will no longer happen.

The reason for the sit-out had to do with money, or lack thereof.

Director of officiating at OHSAA, Beau Rugg, says the pay rate per game has barely gone up in the last 30 years.

Officials decided this was the year to put their foot down.

After some miscommunication, the threat of a boycott last month quickly got the attention of the local athletic conferences.

“We felt we could work something out that we’re not going to experience a boycott,” said Ryan Peters, district director of athletics at Beachwood City Schools. “That was not something that we were going to allow happen.”

Peters was part of the Chagrin Valley Conference team that struck a deal with the Cleveland Football Officials Association.

The terms include $80 dollars a game this year, $90 next year, and $100 in two seasons. The contract lasts five years.

“The officials got something, we got a five-year agreement with them so the schools are ok, treasurers are ok, the kids are ok, the parents are fine, there’s nothing to be negative about this at all,” said Don Lewis, commissioner of the Chagrin Valley Conference.

Other Northeast Ohio athletic conferences agreed, taking the deal back to their conferences to get approval.

The quick negotiating was an impressive feat, but behind the numbers and contracts, both sides have a driving force in common.

“It’s for the kids,” said Lewis. “It’s not just the football players, the basketball players, it’s for the band, the cheerleaders, it’s for the kids working the concession stand to make money for their clubs and their projects, so really when you think about it, the bottom line is we’re doing this for the kids.”

They’ll be back at it under the lights next Friday, Aug. 19, ready to kick off a new season.

