Cleveland Police release body camera footage from operation S.T.O.P.

Operation S.T.O.P. stands for “Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.”
By Hannah Catlett
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates learning more about who was behind the wheels of cars that speed off as police arrived to take down dangerous street drivers.

Cleveland Police said on July 30, officers went to bust the suspects they say are troublemakers, causing chaos on city streets and putting lives in danger.

19 Investigates obtained body camera footage of what CPD called operation S.T.O.P., which stood for “Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.”

A couple weeks ago, CPD said detectives got word there would be a street takeover meetup near West 65th Street and Denison Avenue.

In the video, you can see and hear several drivers speed off.

Other suspects are cornered by police, though.

One officer asks, “where do you live?”

Four men all give addresses outside of Cleveland.

You can see them smirking as the officer said, “Can you stop coming to my city and playing around?”

Meanwhile, other officers were working with CPD’s helicopter to track down two men who fled on an ATV.

The footage shows officers catch up with them, and arrest the two in the back yard of a home on West 95th Street.

In all, police say officers wrote 39 citations, towed 10 cars and 1 ATV, seized 3 handguns and arrested five people that night.

We’ve now learned through an open records request, that the arrests didn’t stop that night.

Body camera footage from August 6 shows police arrest a man they said was involved in the meetup.

“You’re being arrested for inducing panic, riot and for disruption of public services for an event that happened last weekend,” the officer told him.

19 Investigates recently uncovered that calls to police specifically for drag racing are up this year.

We took the data to city officials.

One councilman said while operations like the one in this story are important, he also wants to see more effort put into traffic enforcement day-to-day and has ideas on how to make it happen.

Look for his interview in the days to come.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

