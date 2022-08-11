2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of force incidents

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council passed legislation during Wednesday’s hearing that will require the release of police body or dash camera footage within seven days of deadly use of force incidents.

The proposal was sponsored by council member Mike Polensek.

“I pushed for body cams years ago,” the councilman said. “They are an insurance policy for the men and women who serve our city. They are an insurance policy for our residents as well. The camera doesn’t lie.”

Under the legislation, Cleveland’s director of public safety is be required to release body or dash camera video within a week of deadly use of force incidents involving police.

The legislation also applies to incidents where the force caused serious injury.

Video footage would be released publicly on the city of Cleveland’s website.

Additional video could be redacted under state and federal laws before its release within 30 days.

A similar ordinance is in effect in the city of Akron.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

19 News
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of forc
The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West...
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax (Source: GHPD)