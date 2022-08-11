Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of force incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council passed legislation during Wednesday’s hearing that will require the release of police body or dash camera footage within seven days of deadly use of force incidents.

The proposal was sponsored by council member Mike Polensek.

“I pushed for body cams years ago,” the councilman said. “They are an insurance policy for the men and women who serve our city. They are an insurance policy for our residents as well. The camera doesn’t lie.”

Under the legislation, Cleveland’s director of public safety is be required to release body or dash camera video within a week of deadly use of force incidents involving police.

The legislation also applies to incidents where the force caused serious injury.

Video footage would be released publicly on the city of Cleveland’s website.

Additional video could be redacted under state and federal laws before its release within 30 days.

A similar ordinance is in effect in the city of Akron.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.