2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured after crashing into an RTA bus and three other vehicles late Wednesday evening during a police chase.

Cleveland police said Brook Park officers were chasing the driver, who refused to stop, around 10 p.m.

The driver continued into Cleveland and lost control at the intersection of W. 150th Street and Puritas Avenue.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said all vehicles involved had significant damage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of forc
19 News
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
Summit County health officials confirm 1st case of monkeypox
Victor Huff (Source: Facebook)
$1M bond set for 4th suspect in murder of Lakewood man