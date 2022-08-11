Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured after crashing into an RTA bus and three other vehicles late Wednesday evening during a police chase.

Cleveland police said Brook Park officers were chasing the driver, who refused to stop, around 10 p.m.

The driver continued into Cleveland and lost control at the intersection of W. 150th Street and Puritas Avenue.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said all vehicles involved had significant damage.

