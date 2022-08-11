2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

(wcax)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road in Cleveland.

Nobody was injured.

19 News has reached out to East Cleveland police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of forc
19 News
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
Summit County health officials confirm 1st case of monkeypox