Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road in Cleveland.

Nobody was injured.

19 News has reached out to East Cleveland police for more information.

