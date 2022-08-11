2 Strong 4 Bullies
Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say

Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An investigation has led to the arrest of an educator in Louisiana who is accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon John Short was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

WAFB reports Short allegedly distributed images/videos that authorities said are believed to be child pornography on social media.

According to Short’s arrest warrant, the images/videos depicted young girls being sexually abused and assaulted by adult men, which were privately messaged to KIK users on the app.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed that Short was hired in August 2021. School officials said his background check and fingerprints were cleared upon that employment.

According to the school system, Short was assigned as an itinerant teacher at Ryan Elementary School.

The 23-year-old has since been placed on administrative leave.

