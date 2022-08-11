2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

(Source: Elyria firefighters)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home.

Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor.

Firefighters said they made a quick search of the home for any people and then fought the blaze from the exterior.

According to firefighters, the older home’s construction features contributed to the rapid fire spread.

While battling the fire, the roof collapsed and firefighters brought in their heavy equipment to take down the rest of the structure.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.

Firefighters finally cleared the scene around 4 a.m. and said they are still investigating how the fire started.

