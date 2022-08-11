Garfield Heights camera captures suspect fleeing fatal crash

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - This home surveillance video could help detectives track down a suspect linked to a deadly crash.

Cameron Crews, 26, had just moved into his very first apartment when he was killed in the wreck.

“He was at that age where, he was just now finding out what he really wanted to do,” Charles Crews, Cameron’s father, said.

The family said they’re saddened by his death, but they’re also begging for answers.

“I’m more concerned with finding out who did it because it’s not like my brother was involved in anything,” Cameron’s sister, Cimira, said. “He just so happens to be there at that moment.”

In the video, the suspect is running to get away from the scene at Turney Road and Grand Division Avenue on Sunday morning.

“Why isn’t anybody saying anything, there were people who saw the accident happen,” Cimira said.

Garfield Heights police spotted a gray Infinity flying down Turney road without a license plate.

It caught their attention, prompting them to follow the car.

The driver made an abrupt U-turn, and the officer turned on his lights in attempt to stop him.

However, the driver kept going and hit two cars, including Crews, a Chevy Cobalt.

“I just don’t understand why Cameron,” his father said.

Police said the gray Infinity was stolen from Brookpark, and when 19 News tracked down the owners, they declined an interview.

They said they’re hurt that their car played a part in this tragedy.

Police said they also recovered a gun from the car.

“If anybody saw it driving around or knows who they are, I would just hope they say something,” Cimira said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.